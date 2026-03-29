Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Whitney Cummings!

Whitney Cummings

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win two tickets to Whitney Cummings: The Big Baby Tour at Center Stage Theater on April 10!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/30/26-04/03/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Whitney Cummings: The Big Baby Tour at Center Stage Theater on April 10. (ARV: Minimum of $76.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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