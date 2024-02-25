Chris Centore has Your Chance to Win Tickets to The Trilogy Tour!

Trilogy Tour

Enjoy an hour of non-stop music with Chris Centore this week for the “Non-Stop Ride at Four” and you could win a pair of tickets to see the Trilogy Tour with Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on March 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/26/2024 - 3/1/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to the Trilogy Tour on March 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

