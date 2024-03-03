Chris Centore has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Kings of Leon!

Kings of Leon

Enjoy an hour of non-stop music with Chris Centore this week for the “Non-Stop Ride at Four” and you could win a pair of tickets to see Kings of Leon Can We Please Have Fun Tour on September 25th at State Farm Arena.

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/2024 - 3/8/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Kings of Leon on August 25, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $119.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.