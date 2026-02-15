Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Sarah McLachlan!

Sarah McLachlan Atlanta tour date

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win two tickets to Sarah McLachlan - Better Broken Tour with special guest Allison Russell on Friday, July 3 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park!

Tickets go on sale Thursday February 19th at 10am on Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/16/26-02/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Sarah McLachlan - Better Broken Tour on July 3 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

