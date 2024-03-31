Chris Centore has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Pete Davidson!

TOP clancy

Enjoy an hour of non-stop music with Chris Centore this week for the “Non-Stop Ride at Four” for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Twenty One Pilots for The Clancy World Tour on September 10 at Gas South Arena.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com! Register now for presale access: twentyonepilots.com/tour

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/1/2024 - 4/5/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Twenty One Pilots on September 10 at Gas South Arena. (Minimum ARV: $119.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.