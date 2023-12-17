Chris Centore has Your Chance to Win Tickets to O.A.R.!

Enjoy an hour of non-stop music with Chris Centore this week for the “Non-Stop Ride at Four” and you could win a pair of tickets to O.A.R. for the Summer Tour 2024 on July 31, 2024 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/18/23 - 12/22/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to O.A.R. on July 31, 2024 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (Minimum ARV: $99.70 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.