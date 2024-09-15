Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Norah Jones VISION TOUR 2024 !

Norah Jones

This week (Monday-Thursday) when you listen to Chris Centore, you could win a pair of tickets to Norah Jones VISION TOUR 2024 with special guest Emily King on Saturday, September 21 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park!

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/16/24 - 9/19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to to Norah Jones VISION TOUR 2024 with special guest Emily King on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

