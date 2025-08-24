Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Nelly!

Nelly

This week on B98.5, tune in to Abby Jessen at 11a to hear that day’s secret song. Then when you hear the song, be called 25 and you could win a pair of tickets to Nelly, St. Lunatics, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy & special guests– WHERE THE PARTY AT TOUR – 25th Anniversary of Country Grammar at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday, September 12.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/25/25-08/29/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Nelly, St. Lunatics, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy & special guests– WHERE THE PARTY AT TOUR – 25th Anniversary of Country Grammar at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday, September 12. (ARV: Minimum of $108.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

