Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Nelly!

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, Tuesday though Friday, you could win a pair of tickets to Nelly, St. Lunatics, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy & special guests– WHERE THE PARTY AT TOUR – 25th Anniversary of Country Grammar at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday, September 12.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/02/25-09/05/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Nelly, St. Lunatics, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy & special guests– WHERE THE PARTY AT TOUR – 25th Anniversary of Country Grammar at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday, September 12. (ARV: Minimum of $108.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

