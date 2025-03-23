Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Monster Jam

Monster Jam (ERIC STERN 847-404-8853)

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win four tickets to Monster Jam at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It’s all happening April 12-13. Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over Atlanta for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts.

This isn’t just any event—it’s As Big As It Gets where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where every moment is unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable.

Tickets and Pit Passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/24/25-3/28/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Monster Jam on April 12 or 13 (exact date TBD) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. (ARV: Minimum of $80.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

