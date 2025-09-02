Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Kathleen Madigan

KATHLEEN MADIGAN

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, Tuesday though Friday, you could win a pair of tickets to Kathleen Madigan at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on 2/28/26.

Comedian Kathleen Madigan’s 33-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down as she adds more dates to The Day Drinking Tour in 2026. As a premiere stand-up comedian, Madigan sells out marquee theaters across the country, and is one of the few female comedians to tour over 250 days a year.

