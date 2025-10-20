Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to John Mulaney at the Classic Center Theatre!

John Mulaney Classic Center

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win a pair of tickets to John Mulaney Mister Whatever Tour on February 14, 2026 At The Classic Center Theatre in Athens!

Tickets on sale Friday, October 24 at ClassicCenter.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/20/25-10/24/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to John Mulaney Mister Whatever Tour on February 14, 2026 At The Classic Center Theatre in Athens. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

