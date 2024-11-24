Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Goo Goo Dolls

GOO GOO DOLLS 2025

Listen to Chris Centore Monday-Wednesday and you could win a pair of tickets to Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional: Summer Anthem Tour 2025 on July 22, 2025 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park!

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/25/24-11/27/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) of tickets to Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional: Summer Anthem Tour 2025 on July 22, 2025 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $90.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group