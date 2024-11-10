Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to “DESCENDANTS/ZOMBIES: WORLDS COLLIDE TOUR”

Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour

This week listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p to find out how you could win four tickets to “DESCENDANTS/ZOMBIES: WORLDS COLLIDE TOUR” at State Farm Arena on December 2, 2025!

Tickets on sale Friday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars. The “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” is a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. Joshua Colley from “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and Mekonnen Knife from “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” also have been added to the previously announced talent line-up of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé. For additional details, please visit www.descendantszombiestour.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/11/24 - 11/15/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to “DESCENDANTS/ZOMBIES: WORLDS COLLIDE TOUR” at State Farm Arena on December 2, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

