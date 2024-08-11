Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Derek Hough

Derek Hough

Listen to Chris Centore this week and you could win a pair of tickets to Derek Hough: Dance For The Holidays at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on November 27!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/12/24-8/16/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) of tickets to Derek Hough: Dance For The Holidays at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on November 27, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $82.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

