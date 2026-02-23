Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Dave Matthews Band!

Dave Matthews band at Ameris bank Amphitheater

Tune into the non-stop ride at 4pm with Chris Centore, you could win two tickets to see Dave Matthews Band on their 2026 Summer tour!

You don’t want miss out on this great summer concert, coming to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 15th.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/23/26-02/27/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dave Matthews Band at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 15. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group