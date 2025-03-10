Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Counting Crows: The Complete Sweets Tour

Counting Crows: The Complete Sweets Tour with The Gaslight Anthem

Listen to B98.5 from 3-7p this week for your chance to win two tickets to Counting Crows: The Complete Sweets Tour with The Gaslight Anthem at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 24.

Tickets on sale on Friday, March 14 at 10am at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/10/25-3/14/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Counting Crows: The Complete Sweets Tour with The Gaslight Anthem at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 24, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

