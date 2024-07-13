Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to comedian Sebastian Maniscalco!

Sebastian Maniscalco

Listen to Chris Centore Monday through Thursday, and you could win a pair of tickets to see comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, coming to State Farm Arena on July 20, 2024.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/15/24 - 7/18/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Sebastian Maniscalco on July 20 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $60.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

    1-404-741-0985

