Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Charlie Puth for Valentine’s Day!

Charlie Puth

Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for that music lover in your life? Well, B98.5’s got your covered!

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win two tickets to Charlie Puth presents: the Whatever’s Clever! World Tour on June 3 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/09/26-02/13/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Charlie Puth presents: the Whatever’s Clever! World Tour on June 3 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

