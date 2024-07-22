Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein—a breakthrough British creative force on and offscreen — has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after multihyphenates. He is the co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso.” Hailed by fans and critics alike, season three made waves after surpassing its previous record-breaking haul, once again leading as this year’s most-nominated comedy series with 21 Emmy nominations. His scene-stealing performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent has earned him numerous accolades including two Primetime Emmy Awards for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy,’ making him the category’s first back-to-back winner in almost 15 years. He additionally received a 2022 WGA Award nomination as part of the show’s writing team, having scored two wins the year prior. Goldstein is the co-creator and Executive Producer of the cathartic comedy “Shrinking” alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, which has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV+. This follows the success of his critically acclaimed AMC limited anthology series, “Soulmates,” which he created and executive produced with Will Bridges. He is the host of the iHeartRadio award-winning podcast, Films To Be Buried With, which finds him in candid conversation with special guests as they discuss the films that have shaped them.

