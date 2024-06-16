Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Ben Platt!

Ben Platt

Listen to Chris Centore on your ride home this week (Mon, Tues, Thur, Fri) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ben Platt for the Honeymind Tour with Brandy Clark at The Fox Theatre on July 9!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Tickets on sale Thursday, April 18 at 10AM at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/17, 18, 20, 21. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Ben Platt on July 9 at The Fox Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

