Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to The Beach Boys!

The Beach Boys

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win two tickets to The Beach Boys at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on July 17!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/18/26-05/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Beach Boys at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on July 17. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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