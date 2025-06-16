Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to the B-52’s

B-52's

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win two tickets the B-52’s + Devo Cosmic De-Evolution Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on October 25.

Tickets on sale Friday June 20 at 10am at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/16/25-06/20/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the B-52’s + Devo Cosmic De-Evolution Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on October 25 (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group