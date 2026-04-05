Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to an advanced screening of Lorne

Lorne Documentary Image Lorne Michaels stars in director Morgan Neville's documentary LORNE, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features. © 2026 All Rights Reserved. (Courtesy of Focus Features. © 2/Courtesy of Focus Features. © 2)

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win two tickets to an advanced screening of Lorne at Regal at Atlantic Station on Tuesday, April 14th at 7pm.

From Morgan Neville, Academy Award-winning filmmaker of 20 Feet from Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, comes Lorne, an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the man who built the inimitable empire of comedy, shaping television and culture for generations.

The documentary features exclusive footage, archival treasures, and candid interviews with the show’s most iconic cast members and writers including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock and many more.

Watch the official trailer for Lorne here

Tickets on sale at Regmovies.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/06/26-04/10/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Lorne at Regal at Atlantic Station on Tuesday, April 14th at 7pm. (ARV: Minimum of $25.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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