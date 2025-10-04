Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets the advance screening of “After The Hunt”

AFTER THE HUNT

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win a pair of tickets to the advance screening of “After The Hunt” on October 14 at Regal Atlantic Station at 6:30pm.

A college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light. Opens In Theaters October 17, 2025. Starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/6/25-10/10/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the advance screening of “After The Hunt” on October 14 at Regal Atlantic Station at 6:30pm. (ARV: Minimum of $20.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group