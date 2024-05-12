Chris Centore has your chance to win Barbie The Movie: Live in Concert Presented by B98.5!

Win Tickets To See Barbie The Movie: In Concert

Barbie Concert

Are you ready to Dance The Night Away again? Barbie The Movie: In Concert is coming to Atlanta and we want to send you to the show! Listen to Chris Centore during the “Non-Stop Ride at Four” for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Barbie The Movie: In Concert, Presented by B98.5 on July 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/13/2024 - 5/17/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to one Barbie The Movie Live in Concert on July 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

