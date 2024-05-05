Chris Centore has Your Chance to Tickets for Live Nation’s Concert Week!

Concert Week

Looking for tickets to the hottest shows in town? Chris Centore is hooking you up! Listen during the “Non-Stop Ride at 4″ this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the shows below:

  • Niall Horan @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on June 1
  • Janet Jackson @ State Farm Arena on July 21 
  • New Kids On The Block @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on  July 26 
  • Dan + Shay @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 14
  • Train @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 17
  • P!nk @ State Farm Arena on November 14

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Get your $25 All-In tickets at LivenNation.com, while supplies last!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/6/2024 - 5/10/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to one (1) Live Nation Concert Week Show. (Minimum ARV: $50.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!