Chris Centore has Your Chance to Tickets for Live Nation’s Concert Week!

Concert Week

Looking for tickets to the hottest shows in town? Chris Centore is hooking you up! Listen during the “Non-Stop Ride at 4″ this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the shows below:

Niall Horan @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on June 1

Janet Jackson @ State Farm Arena on July 21

New Kids On The Block @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 26

Dan + Shay @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 14

Train @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 17

P!nk @ State Farm Arena on November 14

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/6/2024 - 5/10/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to one (1) Live Nation Concert Week Show. (Minimum ARV: $50.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.