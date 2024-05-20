Chris Centore has you chance to win tickets to The Script!

The Script

Listen to Chris Centore this week during the ‘Non-Stop Ride at 4′ for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Script on October 11 at the Coca-Cola Roxy!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale on Friday, May 24 @ 10AM at LiveNation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/20/2024 - 5/24/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to The Script on October 11 at the Coca-Cola Roxy. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

