Back-to-Back Bruno: Your chance to win tickets to Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour all week

Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour

Listen for TWO back-to-back Bruno Mars songs from 6a-7p…. be caller 25 when the second one starts playing and you’ll win a pair of tickets to Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour with special guests Anderson .Pakk as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas on Saturday, April 25 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Artist Sign Up IS LIVE NOW.

TICKETS GO ON SALE Thursday, January 15 at noon.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/12/26-01/15/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour with special guests Anderson .Pakk as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas on Saturday, April 25 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group