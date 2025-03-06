Back-to-Back Beyonce on B98.5!

Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter world tour

Tuesday-Friday! Listen for Back-to-Back Beyonce songs (two in a row) Be Caller 25 (as soon as the 2nd song starts to play) and you win a pair of tickets to Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter world tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 14!

Tickets are on sale now at Livenation.com

Beyonce will be performing four total shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: July 10, 11, 13 +14. By adding her fourth performance, she breaks the MBS stadium record by having the most concerts by one artist in one year.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/11/25-3/14/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement (Listen for Back-to-Back Beyonce songs (two in a row) Be Caller 25 (as soon as the 2nd song starts to play)). Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter World Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 14 (ARV: Minimum of $220.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

