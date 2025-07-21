B98.5’s Featured Teacher Presented by Delta Community Credit Union

B98.5 Featured Teacher

B98.5 and Delta Community Credit Union are recognizing outstanding teachers in the Atlanta area and we need your help. Do you know a teacher who goes above and beyond every day? Nominate them here for a chance to become a featured teacher.

One teacher will be chosen each month to receive a $500 Amazon Gift Card from Delta Community Credit Union, four tickets to Cirque du Soleil Luzia Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station taking place November 6-December 14, and be featured on the B98.5 Instagram.

Submit the following info below to nominate an awesome teacher:

  • YOUR contact info
  • Teacher’s name
  • Teacher’s school (Must be a private or public elementary, middle, or high school located in the Atlanta Metro Area)
  • 500 words or less explaining why this teacher deserves to be a “Featured Teacher”

Thanks to our presenting sponsor, Delta Community Credit Union--Everything your bank should be™.

Submit your email or log in with Facebook below to begin your nomination:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/4/25–11/30/25. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To nominate a teacher: submit entry form and essay at b985.com/contests or on the B98.5 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Add’l info and Official Rules: b985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

