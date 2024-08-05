B98.5’s Featured Teacher Presented by Delta Community Credit Union

Featured Teacher (B98.5) 2023

B98.5 and Delta Community Credit Union are recognizing outstanding teachers in the Atlanta area and we need your help. Do you know a teacher who goes above and beyond every day? Nominate them here for a chance to become a featured teacher. One teacher will be chosen each month to receive a $500 Amazon Gift Card from Delta Community Credit Union and be featured on the on the B98.5 Instagram.

Submit the following info below to nominate an awesome teacher:

YOUR contact info

Teacher’s name

Teacher’s school (Must be a private or public elementary, middle, or high school located in the Atlanta Metro Area)

500 words or less explaining why this teacher deserves for be a “Featured Teacher”

Thanks to our presenting sponsor, Delta Community Credit Union--Everything your bank should be™.

Submit your email or log in with Facebook below to begin your nomination:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/5/24–12/1/24. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To nominate a teacher: submit entry form and essay at b985.com/contests or on the B98.5 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Add’l info and Official Rules: b985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

