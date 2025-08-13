B98.5 Plastic Payoff: You could win $1,000!

PLASTIC PAYOFF

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The Tad, Drex & Kara’s Plastic Payoff Contest starts Monday, August 25 and goes through Friday, October 10*.

Here’s how you could win from B98.5:

· Listen to B98.5 Monday, August 25 through Friday, October 10* weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm*

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

>>CLICK HERE for more contests and promotions!