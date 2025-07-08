B98.5 Janet Jackson Vegas Residency Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the B98.5 Janet Jackson Las Vegas Residency Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Georgia who, at the time of entry, are (i) 21 years or older; (ii) are residents of the State of Georgia; (iii) and have a valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state ID. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes sponsored or administered by any of the CMG-Atlanta radio stations (i.e., WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WSBB, WALR and WSRV). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any CMG-Atlanta radio station within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

3. How To Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 AM (E.T.) on Thursday, July 10, 2025, and end at 11:59 PM (E.T.) on Sunday, August 5, 2025 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

There are two (2) ways to enter this Sweepstakes, as described below:

Website: To enter via Sponsor’s website, you must complete the following steps: Visit the “Contests” page at https://www.b985.com/(the “Website”), select the “Janet Jackson Las Vegas Residency” Sweepstakes link, and complete all the required information and follow all posted instructions. By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (http://www.B985.com/visitor_agreement/) and Privacy Policy (http://www.B985.com/privacy_policy/), which are hereby incorporated by reference. Mobile App: To enter via Sponsor’s mobile app, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply): Download and install the “B98.5” mobile app (the “App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download. Once you have installed the App, click the “Janet Jackson Vegas Residency” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. By participating in the Sweepstakes via the App, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (as set forth above) and the terms and conditions governing the use of the app, as applicable, which are hereby incorporated by reference.

LIMIT: one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a Participant (as defined below) from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

Any eligible individual participating in this Sweepstakes shall be a “Participant.” Participation must be by the Participant. Any potential winner must be the person who originally submitted an official entry form via the Website or App, as applicable, to participate in the Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in the Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. A Participant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state-issued ID. If a Participant uses a false name, an invalid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state-issued ID, or another person’s Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state-issued ID, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . On or about Monday, August 6, 2025, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a trip to Janet Jackson Las Vegas Residency at Resort World in Las Vegas, NV. Trip includes:

two (2) nights double occupancy hotel accommodations (one (1) standard room only) at a hotel chosen by Sponsor in its sole discretion,

up to $150 towards dinner for two (2) at a restaurant chosen by Sponsor in its sole discretion,

two (2) tickets to see Janet Jackson at Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada,

Exact date of the show and location of seats to be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

one (1) $1,000 gift card towards travel

Gift card subject to terms and conditions of gift card issuer

Total Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $2,100.00.

Gift card issuer terms and conditions may apply. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen gift cards. No refund or compensation will be paid in the event gift card issuer closes or is unavailable.

If Grand Prize winner cannot travel during the specified travel dates, then such winner forfeits the entire Grand Prize.

All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the prize package description above, including costs of meals, parking, ground transportation, gratuities, transportation to and from airport, incidentals, passenger tariffs or duties, surcharges, airport fees, service charges or facility charges, personal charges at lodging, security fees, taxes,and all other expenses not specified above, are the sole responsibility of Grand Prize winner. Prize may be subject to blackout periods, and other restrictions may apply. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Sweepstakes and those set forth by the Sponsor’s airline carrier of choice, as set forth in the passenger ticket contract. Grand Prize winner and guest are responsible for obtaining any insurance (including but not limited to, any travel or health insurance).

Grand Prize winner will not receive the difference (if any) between actual and estimated retail value of the prize.

Grand Prize winner and travel companion are responsible for obtaining identification documents necessary for travel. Grand Prize winner may be required to present a credit card at time of hotel check-in. Unless Grand Prize winner is the parent or legal guardian of guest, guest must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age as of the date of departure. If Grand Prize winner does not designate a guest in accordance with these Official Rules, no consideration will be provided to the Grand Prize winner for the value of the guest’s portion of the prize package. Grand Prize winner must provide Sponsor with the name, address, and date of birth of his/her guest by Friday, September 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the Grand Prize (“Trip/Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Trip/Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip. Trip/Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Prize winner is prohibited from selling or re-selling any ticket prize. Any such sale is deemed a breach of this contract and may subject winner to legal action and disqualification from participating in future promotions. The terms and conditions of the Trip/Event tickets may govern if the Trip/Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Trip/Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates.

Limit: One (1) prize per person and per household.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winners will be notified on or about August 6, 2025, at the email address and/or phone number provided on the potential winner’s entry form.

In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. EST and 5:00 p.m. EST, weekdays) and must present a valid government-issued Georgia state photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within forty-eight (48) hours of notification and a written commitment to attend Janet Jackson Las Vegas Residency on September 10, 13, 14, 17, 19, or 20, 2025 Persons traveling as a guest of the Grand Prize winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to two (2) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. 9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The Janet Jackson Las Vegas Residency Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after August 15, 2025) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit https://www.b985.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Janet Jackson Las Vegas Residency Sweepstakes, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309 Attn: Amanda Allwood/WSB-FM Promotions. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Amanda.Allwood@cmg.com.

