B98.5 Has Your Chance to Win Braves Tickets!

Listen to Abby Jessen Wednesday and Thursday, and Chris Centore Wednesday for your chance to win FOUR tickets to watch your Atlanta Braves take on the defending NLCS Champion Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, April 5 or Saturday, April 6 at Truist Park!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

The Braves open at Truist Park against the defending NLCS Champion Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5–7 followed by the New York Mets April 8-11. There’s a free 2024 magnetic schedule giveaway on April 5 and 6 for all fans, presented by Georgia Power. And on Saturday, April 6th the Braves will honor all of their 2023 award winners in a special pregame ceremony!

Visit braves.com/promos to get your tickets and check out all of the fun planned at Truist Park this April!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/3-4/4/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to the ATlanta Braves on 4/5/24 or 4/6/24 (based on announcement). (ARV: Minimum of $100 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





