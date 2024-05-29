B98.5 & Frog Rock Brewery Introduce: Berry Buzz

B98.5 Berry Buzz

B98.5 and Frog Rock Brewery have created a new beer, available for a limited time: Berry Buzz! This raspberry and key lime sour was created with Abby Jessen, Tad Lemire and the crew at Frog Rock with the goal of giving you the ultimate refreshing flavor this summer.

Available exclusively on tap and in limited edition cans at Frog Rock Brewery at 2764 Broad Street in Austell.





What makes Frog Rock Brewery different? It’s All In The Water!

An ancient spring bubbling through a granite fissure deep within the Earth may not seem like a big deal. But when Head Brewer and Co-Founder Ryan Hall immersed himself in the science of the famous Lithia Spring Mineral Water, it was game on. Since water is the main ingredient in all beer, a series of test batches were designed to experiment with the properties of the water in a malt beverage. And the results were astounding, a great tasting beverage with an insane amount of health benefits. At last, the water of legends begets legendary brews!

What is Happy Beer?

Packed with naturally occurring minerals, the phrase is derived from the rare, trace amounts of Lithium that are present in the Lithia Mineral Spring Water. The element Lithium is responsible for mood boosting and brain health. You might find, as you enjoy a Frog Rock beverage, that your spirits are elevated. Alcohol is a natural depressant, but thanks to the Lithium in your beer, you might find that the common drowsiness and cognitive impairment associated with drinking are less of a factor. In short, your happiness levels are sure to abound with a beer or two (we do not encourage excessive drinking, nor do we encourage drinking and operating any automobile or machinery).

Join us for the Launch Party in June 15!

When: B98.5 will be there Saturday, June 15 1-3p (the event lasts all day)

Where: 2764 Broad Street in Austell, GA 30106

About the Day: Come check out the new official beer of B98.5, Berry Buzz a raspberry and key lime sour, available on draft and limited cans (while supplies last)! The Frog Rock Brewery Summer Concert Series kicks off June 15 with a Benefit Concert for Sweetwater Creek State Park. Plan on an action packed day with fun for the whole family! Get ready to groove to some awesome tunes while supporting our local State Park. The event kicks off at 12:00 PM. Let’s come together to make a difference and enjoy some fantastic music in the process!

Tickets and info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/benefit-concert-sweetwater-creek-state-park-tickets-908463638197

Music Lineup will be announced soon

The 1/4 acre beer garden + amphitheater will have two food trucks, yard games, and ample room for relaxation.