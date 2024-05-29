B98.5 Berry Buzz Launch Party: Frog Rock Brewery

B98.5 Berry Buzz Launch Party

Join us for the launch of our collaboration with Frog Rock Brewery: Berry Buzz! An exclusive, B98.5 beer, brewed especially for the hot summer days!

When: B98.5 will be there Saturday, June 15 1-3p (the event lasts all day)

Where: 2764 Broad Street in Austell, GA 30106

About the Day: Come check out the new official beer of B98.5, Berry Buzz a raspberry and key lime sour, available on draft and limited cans (while supplies last)! The Frog Rock Brewery Summer Concert Series kicks off June 15 with a Benefit Concert for Sweetwater Creek State Park. Plan on an action packed day with fun for the whole family! Get ready to groove to some awesome tunes while supporting our local State Park. The event kicks off at 12:00 PM. Let’s come together to make a difference and enjoy some fantastic music in the process!

Tickets and info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/benefit-concert-sweetwater-creek-state-park-tickets-908463638197

Music Lineup will be announced soon

The 1/4 acre beer garden + amphitheater will have two food trucks, yard games, and ample room for relaxation.