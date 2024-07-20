At-Work Perk: Your chance to win tickets to The Little Mermaid at the Fox Theatre

Summer Film Festival: The Little Mermaid





Listen to Abby Jessen this week from 10a-3p and you could win four tickets to the Coca Cola Summer Film Festival at The Fox Theatre featuring The Little Mermaid (sing-along version) on Saturday, August 24 at 3 pm.

Tickets are on sale now at foxtheatre.org

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Every year the Fox Theatre pays homage to its history as a movie palace with its annual Coca Cola Summer Film Festival! The 2024 Film Festival will host an array of anniversary titles starting at $12 (plus applicable fees) over the course of three days at the end of August. Tickets are on sale now at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499.

The Marquee Club presented by Lexus is accessible with purchase of Marquee Club Level seats or as an add-on to any ticket. Club Level seats are in the front balcony (Loge) section of the theatre and are sold for $45, plus applicable fees. Marquee Club access includes early, private entry, locally sourced food from film-inspired menus; adult and kid-friendly movie-themed beverages for purchase; private bars and rooftop access.

As in previous years, Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival will showcase films on its impressive 26-by-56-foot screen. Patrons will enjoy movies under the Fox Theatre’s distinctive blue sky with twinkling stars and fluffy clouds. For select showings, guests will have the opportunity to attend a magical pre-show experience, which will include a sing-along with a vintage cartoon and performances on the world-renowned “Mighty Mo” organ.

2024 COCA-COLA SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. *Mystery Selection*

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. The Little Mermaid (1989) Sing-along

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) Sing-along

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. Casablanca (1942)

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. West Side Story (1961)





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/22/24 - 7/26/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) of tickets to the Coca Cola Summer Film Festival at The Fox Theatre featuring the film, The Little Mermaid (sing-along version) on Saturday, August 24 at 3:00 pm. (ARV: Minimum of $48.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

