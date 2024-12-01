At-Work Perk: your chance to win tickets to Little Big Town + Sugarland: Take Me Home Tour!

Little Big Town + Sugarland: Take Me Home Tour

Listen to Abby Jessen this week around 11:30a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Little Big Town + Sugarland: Take Me Home Tour at Gas South Arena on December 12!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/2/24-12/6/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) of tickets to Little Big Town + Sugarland: Take Me Home Tour at Gas South Arena on December 12, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $70.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

