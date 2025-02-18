At-Work Perk: Your chance to win tickets to The Fray

The Fray

Listen to Abby Jessen around 11:30am this week. You could win a pair of tickets to The Fray - How To Save A Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour on July 30 at the Tabernacle.

Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 21 @ 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/18/25-2/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Fray - How To Save A Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour on July 30 at the Tabernacle. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

