At-Work Perk: Your chance to win tickets to Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Listen to Abby Jessen this week from 10a-3p and you could win four tickets to Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert at The Fox Theatre on August 17 at 2pm.

Immerse yourself in an over two-hour show with a live orchestra bringing the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from the series. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series’ most beloved scenes play out on screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.

Composed and arranged by Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, this spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first – the chance to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.

Tickets are on sale for the 2pm and 7:30pm shows now at foxtheatre.org.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/29/24 - 8/2/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert at The Fox Theatre on August 17 at 2pm. (ARV: Minimum of $118.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

