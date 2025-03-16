At-Work Perk: Your chance to win tickets to the Atlanta Braves

Baseball is back and your Atlanta Braves are ready to fight to reclaim the NL East division title!
Listen to Abby Jessen around 11:30am this week (Tues-Thurs). You could win a pair of tickets to the Atlanta Braves Game at Truist Park on April 4!
The Braves open at Truist Park with back to back series against the Miami Marlins April 4-6 followed by division rival Philadelphia Phillies April 8-10.
Every fan in attendance on April 4 and 5 will get a magnetic 2025 Season Schedule presented by Georgia Power.
Visit braves.com/promos to see all of the fun during the homestand and purchase your tickets!
Contest Line: 404-741-0985
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/18/25-3/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the Atlanta Braves Game at Truist Park on April 4 (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.
