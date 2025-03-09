At-Work Perk: Your chance to win tickets to the Advance Screening of Disney’s Snow White!

SNOW WHITE

Listen to Abby Jessen around 11:30am this week. You could win four passes to the advance screening of “Disney’s Snow White” (exact date and location TBD)!

Come dressed as in Snow White, the Evil Queen or one of the Seven Dwarfs and you get a free popcorn!

“Disney’s Snow White,” a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) in the title role and Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. “Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) and produced by Marc Platt (“The Little Mermaid”) and Jared LeBoff (“The Girl on the Train”), with Callum McDougall (“Mary Poppins Returns”) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen”).

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/10/25-3/14/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) passes to the advance screening of “Disney’s Snow White” (exact date and location TBD). (ARV: Minimum of $40.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

