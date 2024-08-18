At-Work Perk: Your chance to win four 1-day passes for Dragon Con!

Dragon Con 2024

Listen to Abby Jessen this week from 10a-3p and you could four 1-day passes to Dragon Con!

This is where you want to be on Labor Day Weekend! Dragon Con is a five-day event celebrating science fiction, fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film, and one of the largest conventions of its kind in the world. Dragon Con takes over downtown Atlanta, at The Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Courtland Grand Hotel, Westin Peachtree Plaza and AmericasMart. People travel from all over the world to attend it, and it only happens here…in Atlanta!

Dragon Con includes:

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/19/24 - 8/23/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) 1-day passes to Dragon Con (date TBD) (ARV: $400.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

