At-Work Perk: Your chance to win a $100 Frog Rock Brewery Gift Card

B98.5 Berry Buzz

Listen to Abby Jessen this week from 10a-3p and you could win a $100 gift card for Frog Rock Brewery.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

B98.5 and Frog Rock Brewery have created a new beer, available for a limited time: Berry Buzz! This raspberry and key lime sour was created with Abby Jessen, Tad Lemire and the crew at Frog Rock with the goal of giving you the ultimate refreshing flavor this summer. Available exclusively on tap and in limited edition cans at Frog Rock Brewery at 2764 Broad Street in Austell.

Learn more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/12/24 - 8/16/24. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: $100 gift card to Frog Rock Brewery (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group