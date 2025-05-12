At-Work Perk: Win four tickets to Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Win a family four pack to Children’s Museum of Atlanta for the new exhibit Scooby Doo: Mansion Mayhem!

Open Saturday, May 17.

Go to childrensmuseumatlanta.org for tickets

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/12/25-5/16/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Children’s Museum of Atlanta (ARV: $63.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group