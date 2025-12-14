“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win a trip to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta!

CMOA Snow Days

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a family four pack of tickets to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. And all December long, they’re celebrating the season with Snow Days at Children’s Museum of Atlanta!

Plan your visit or become a member now at ChildrensMuseumAtlanta.org

This December, the museum becomes a winter wonderland all month long. Pull on your best skating socks and hit the “ice” at Sockefeller Plaza. Enjoy interactive seasonal fun in the Art Studio, at the Science Bar, and on the CMA Stage. All this, along with a variety of special performances to celebrate the Winter holidays including Las Posadas and Kwanzaa. Get your tickets now!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/15/25-12/19/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: A family four (4) pack of tickets to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. (ARV: $72.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group