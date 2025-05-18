“Are You Smarter Than Kara?” Your chance to win tickets to Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain

This week, when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:30am, you could win four tickets to Stone Mountain Park, including Lakeside Zip Line Adventure Course, valid through September 30.

Spend Memorial Day Weekend with the family enjoying Stone Mountain Park’s attractions and special live entertainment, May 23rd to 26th!

Get your tickets or book your stay now at StoneMountainPark.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/19/25-05/23/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Park, including Lakeside Zip Line Adventure Course, valid through September 30. (ARV: Minimum of $160.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

