“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Sasha Colby!

Sasha Colby

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of tickets to Sasha Colby: Stripped II at Buckhead Theatre on November 8. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

“Sasha Colby, is ready to conquer the stage once again with her new solo tour, “Stripped II”. Unlike large-scale ensemble shows, “Stripped II” offers audiences a unique, more intimate experience. The concept of the tour is to “strip” not just the body but also the soul, sharing personal stories and showcasing Sasha’s incredible artistry without extra frills. This show is about transformation, authenticity, and the power that has made her an icon.

Don’t miss the chance to witness your favorite goddess live. Be sure to secure your tickets to see the magic unfold."

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/27/25-10/31/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Sasha Colby: Stripped II at Buckhead Theatre on November 8. (ARV: Minimum of $155.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group