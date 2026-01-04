“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Rascal Flatts!

RASCAL FLATTS

Rascal Flatts are coming to Gas South Arena on Feb 12, 2026 for the Life Is A Highway Tour with special guest Chris Lane!

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:15a get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win two tickets to the show. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/05/26-01/09/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Rascal Flatts at Gas South Arena on February 12, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

